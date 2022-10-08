57.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 8, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security
Subject Matter AreasTransportation SecurityTSA

Man Charged with Assaulting Two TSA Officers

By Homeland Security Today
(Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport)

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on October 5 charging Kelvin R. Portwood with forcibly assaulting two Transportation Security Agency (TSA) Officers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. 

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office made the announcement.

According to the indictment, Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, Kentucky, was charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. Portwood was charged by criminal complaint and was arrested on September 30, 2022. 

The defendant appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Kentucky for an initial appearance on a criminal complaint on October 2, 2022. If convicted, Portwood faces up to 26 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, the TSA, the U.S. Air Marshal Service, and the Louisville Airport Police, with the assistance of the Clark County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Sterling Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Judd.

Read more at TSA

Previous articleNational Pedestrian Safety Month Underway as Fatalities Increase
Next articleEmergency Training Exercise Held at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals