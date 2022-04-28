Marine Highway Program Gets $14.8 Million Boost, Application Deadline Extended

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced Monday the availability of an additional $14.8 million in funding, for a total of $39.8 million, for the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP). MARAD also extended the deadline for applicants to apply for funding to June 17, 2022.

In March, the Department announced the availability of nearly $25 million in grant funding for the AMHP through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The FY 2022 Appropriations Act made an additional $14.8 million available for the AMHP. MARAD has amended its FY 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity to make all of this funding available during the current grant application period.

The America’s Marine Highway Program supports the increased use of the nation’s navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, provide new and efficient transportation options, and increase the productivity of the surface transportation system. By working closely with public and private organizations, the AMHP helps create and sustain American jobs in U.S. ports, on vessels, and at shipyards, while also improving our supply chains.

“Under the President’s leadership, we are making a once-in-a-generation investment in our ports and intermodal infrastructure to move goods faster, strengthen supply chain resiliency, and reduce the climate impacts of port operations,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

DOT recently expanded the Marine Highways Program through the designation of a new Marine Highway Route and two new Marine Highway Projects, and the approval of one Project Designation Extension. MARAD has extended the application deadline to June 17, 2022—in part so that these newly designated projects can prepare applications for funding.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails; upgrade and expand public transit; modernize the Nation’s ports and airports; improve safety; help tackle the climate crisis; advance environmental justice; and invest in communities that have too often been left behind. It will drive the creation of good-paying jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably to help everyone get ahead for decades to come.

To be eligible for a grant award, a project must have previously been designated as a Marine Highway Project by the Secretary of Transportation. For more information on eligible projects, please visit here.

Applications for the grants are due on June 17, 2022 by 5 p.m. EST. Additional information is available here, or by contacting Timothy Pickering, Office of Ports and Waterways Planning, 1200 New Jersey Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20590, 202-366-0704 or MH@dot.gov.