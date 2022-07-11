84 F
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyTransportation Security

Metro Police Department to Equip Officers With Body Worn Cameras

(MTPD)

The Washington Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) will equip officers with body worn cameras (BWC), adding a new tool to the department’s crime fighting initiatives. The program is designed to create an additional layer of transparency for sworn officers who protect Metro customers and employees.

MTPD is in the initial stages of developing the program, supported by a grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) of approximately $905,000.

“This grant gives us the ability to move forward with implementing a body worn camera program similar to those of our peers in the region,” said Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo. “Our focus remains on safety, transparency and building community partnerships. I believe implementing this new program is another positive step in the right direction for the department.”

After provisionally being awarded the grant in December, Metro is now officially moving forward with its intent to implement a BWC program by 2023 after necessary internal work to draft policies and procedures, which are now being reviewed by DOJ. MTPD also plans additional public outreach prior to program rollout, in addition to efforts to procure equipment and training officers.

Read the announcement at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

