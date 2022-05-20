Miami International Embarks on Largest Biometric Project in the U.S.

Passengers departing from Miami International Airport (MIA) will soon be able to board their international flights with just a touchless click of a camera, thanks to a recently approved contract that will implement biometric boarding at all of MIA’s 130-plus gates.

MIA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) first tested biometric boarding in 2019 during a pilot program with select airlines, with a significant improvement in boarding times. Installation is expected to be fully completed in 2023. When finished, the project will be the largest implementation of biometric technology at any U.S. airport.

MIA will use SITA’s Smart Path solution, which leverages NEC’s biometric identity platform. Passengers will step up to a camera at the boarding gate and their picture is used to confirm their identities and their authorization to travel within seconds.

