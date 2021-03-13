MTA Travel Map Now Locates COVID-19 Vaccination Centers

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has launched a new feature on its popular Live Subway Map that will allow customers to find the locations of COVID-19 vaccination sites. Riders accessing the map, which launched in a beta phase last year, will now see which subway stations are located closest to vaccination sites. Tapping the new vaccine icon at the bottom right of the screen unveils the location of the vaccine centers, and clicking on a specific vaccine site provides accurate information about the type of vaccine provided at the center, restrictions on who is eligible, cost, and a link to schedule an appointment.

“In the face of a global pandemic, we see a responsibility to help people however we can — and digital tools have the power to bridge the information gap,” said Felipe Memoria, founding partner at Work & Co. The Brooklyn-based technology and design firm was behind this new feature after having built the groundbreaking Live Subway Map. The Live Subway Map and the new vaccination site locator update were designed entirely pro bono by Work & Co.

The Live Subway Map is a first of its kind guide to navigating the subway system in real time. Riders can see service changes, emergency alerts and train movements as they happen. The map can be accessed at map.mta.info and serves as the primary interactive means for helping customers navigate their trips on the subway system. The data powering the MTA’s Vaccine Locator feature is the same as New York City’s vaccine website.

