33.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Naked Passenger Strolls Through Fort Lauderdale Airport

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

On Monday a naked man strolled through the Fort Lauderdale airport and proceeded up to TSA security screening.

He gets in line for screening, and then once at the front a TSA document checker tells him to stop. He tries to open a locked door that says NO ACCESS. The best part, though, is that you can hear the airport’s audio announcement loop in the background instructing passengers that if they see suspicious behavior they should dial 9-1-1.

This should be the easiest security screening of the week: no shoes to remove, no pockets to empty, and he’s obviously not concealing hidden water anywhere. I’m not sure though if he just wants to avoid a pat down, or he’s actually hoping for one?

Read the rest of the story at View from the Wing, here.

Previous article
Seven Key Takeaways From the US Senate’s Border Security and Ukraine Bill
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals