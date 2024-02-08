On Monday a naked man strolled through the Fort Lauderdale airport and proceeded up to TSA security screening.

He gets in line for screening, and then once at the front a TSA document checker tells him to stop. He tries to open a locked door that says NO ACCESS. The best part, though, is that you can hear the airport’s audio announcement loop in the background instructing passengers that if they see suspicious behavior they should dial 9-1-1.

This should be the easiest security screening of the week: no shoes to remove, no pockets to empty, and he’s obviously not concealing hidden water anywhere. I’m not sure though if he just wants to avoid a pat down, or he’s actually hoping for one?

