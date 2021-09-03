75.4 F
National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee Appoints New Members

The Committee advises the Secretary on matters pertaining to the safe and secure marine transportation of hazardous materials.

By Homeland Security Today

The Coast Guard has announced the appointment of 18 individuals to serve as members of the National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee (N-CTSAC).

NCTSAC was established on December 4, 2018, by § 601 of the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018, Pub. L. No. 115-282, 132 Stat. 4192 and is codified in 46 U.S.C. §15101. The Committee advises the Secretary on matters pertaining to the safe and secure marine transportation of hazardous materials.

Membership is composed of eighteen members from the following groups, and in the following numbers:

  • Chemical Manufacturing, three members
  • Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals, five members
  • Vessel Design and Construction, five members
  • Marine Safety or Security, four members
  • Marine Environmental Protection, one member

Each member holds office for a term up to three years.

N-CTSAC Members Appointed 2021
Member: Representing:
Captain Soren C. Ibsen, Jr. Chemical Manufacturing
Mr. Joseph Delmas Jones Chemical Manufacturing
Mr. Clement Mesavage Chemical Manufacturing
Captain Naval Aranke Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
Mr. Andre J. Williams Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
Ms. Sandra Ashford Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
Mr. Norman O’Shaughnessy Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
Mr. James E. Prazak Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
Mr. Sean T. Andersen Vessel Design and Construction
Mr. Jeffrey Kindle Vessel Design and Construction
Mr. Craig Trautman Vessel Design and Construction
Mr. Michael Wallace Vessel Design and Construction
Mr. Daniel Wesp Vessel Design and Construction
Mr. Cary Davis Marine Safety or Security
Mr. Carl Holley Marine Safety or Security
Ms. Tawanda W. Kelly Marine Safety or Security
Mr. Bryan Markland Marine Safety or Security
Mr. George Ibave Marine Environmental Protection

