National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee Appoints New Members

The Coast Guard has announced the appointment of 18 individuals to serve as members of the National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee (N-CTSAC).
NCTSAC was established on December 4, 2018, by § 601 of the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018, Pub. L. No. 115-282, 132 Stat. 4192 and is codified in 46 U.S.C. §15101. The Committee advises the Secretary on matters pertaining to the safe and secure marine transportation of hazardous materials.
Membership is composed of eighteen members from the following groups, and in the following numbers:
- Chemical Manufacturing, three members
- Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals, five members
- Vessel Design and Construction, five members
- Marine Safety or Security, four members
- Marine Environmental Protection, one member
Each member holds office for a term up to three years.
|N-CTSAC Members Appointed 2021
|Member:
|Representing:
|Captain Soren C. Ibsen, Jr.
|Chemical Manufacturing
|Mr. Joseph Delmas Jones
|Chemical Manufacturing
|Mr. Clement Mesavage
|Chemical Manufacturing
|Captain Naval Aranke
|Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
|Mr. Andre J. Williams
|Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
|Ms. Sandra Ashford
|Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
|Mr. Norman O’Shaughnessy
|Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
|Mr. James E. Prazak
|Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals
|Mr. Sean T. Andersen
|Vessel Design and Construction
|Mr. Jeffrey Kindle
|Vessel Design and Construction
|Mr. Craig Trautman
|Vessel Design and Construction
|Mr. Michael Wallace
|Vessel Design and Construction
|Mr. Daniel Wesp
|Vessel Design and Construction
|Mr. Cary Davis
|Marine Safety or Security
|Mr. Carl Holley
|Marine Safety or Security
|Ms. Tawanda W. Kelly
|Marine Safety or Security
|Mr. Bryan Markland
|Marine Safety or Security
|Mr. George Ibave
|Marine Environmental Protection