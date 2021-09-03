National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee Appoints New Members

The Coast Guard has announced the appointment of 18 individuals to serve as members of the National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee (N-CTSAC).

NCTSAC was established on December 4, 2018, by § 601 of the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018, Pub. L. No. 115-282, 132 Stat. 4192 and is codified in 46 U.S.C. §15101. The Committee advises the Secretary on matters pertaining to the safe and secure marine transportation of hazardous materials.

Membership is composed of eighteen members from the following groups, and in the following numbers:

Chemical Manufacturing, three members

Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals, five members

Vessel Design and Construction, five members

Marine Safety or Security, four members

Marine Environmental Protection, one member

Each member holds office for a term up to three years.

N-CTSAC Members Appointed 2021 Member: Representing: Captain Soren C. Ibsen, Jr. Chemical Manufacturing Mr. Joseph Delmas Jones Chemical Manufacturing Mr. Clement Mesavage Chemical Manufacturing Captain Naval Aranke Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals Mr. Andre J. Williams Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals Ms. Sandra Ashford Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals Mr. Norman O’Shaughnessy Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals Mr. James E. Prazak Marine Handling or Transportation of Chemicals Mr. Sean T. Andersen Vessel Design and Construction Mr. Jeffrey Kindle Vessel Design and Construction Mr. Craig Trautman Vessel Design and Construction Mr. Michael Wallace Vessel Design and Construction Mr. Daniel Wesp Vessel Design and Construction Mr. Cary Davis Marine Safety or Security Mr. Carl Holley Marine Safety or Security Ms. Tawanda W. Kelly Marine Safety or Security Mr. Bryan Markland Marine Safety or Security Mr. George Ibave Marine Environmental Protection

