Nearly 4,000 passengers were issued fines for not wearing face coverings on the transportation network in London. U.K. when it was mandatory to do so, new figures show.

Compulsory face coverings were put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and reinstated amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant. This rule was removed on February 24, 2022.

Penalty notices up to £200 were issued to 3,996 people between February 24, 2021 and January 27, 2022, the mayor of London said.

