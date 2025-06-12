A new security checkpoint located at the south end of the terminal on the arrivals level at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) opened to the traveling public at 4 a.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025. The checkpoint features five standard screening lanes.

Passengers will enter the new Security Checkpoint 1 (SCP 1) from the south end of the airport. SCP1 is designed to screen up to 750 passengers per hour. It will be open daily 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.This is the first checkpoint on the baggage claim level as part of innovative designs in a space constrained terminal. This will provide a new option for travelers for convenience as well as additional queuing and re-composure space to improve the customer experience.

