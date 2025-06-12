89.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

New Security Checkpoint Opens at Seattle-Tacoma Airport to Boost Passenger Flow

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Four Credential Authentication Technology units like this one will be in use at SCP 1. There are 28 additional units in use at SEA security checkpoints (Photo: TSA)

A new security checkpoint located at the south end of the terminal on the arrivals level at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) opened to the traveling public at 4 a.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025. The checkpoint features five standard screening lanes.

Passengers will enter the new Security Checkpoint 1 (SCP 1) from the south end of the airport. SCP1 is designed to screen up to 750 passengers per hour. It will be open daily 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.This is the first checkpoint on the baggage claim level as part of innovative designs in a space constrained terminal. This will provide a new option for travelers for convenience as well as additional queuing and re-composure space to improve the customer experience.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
San Diego Border Patrol Uncovers 104 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden in Car Roof Compartment
Next article
U.S. Transportation Secretary Duffy Encourages Independent Review of DCA Airspace
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals