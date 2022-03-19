New TSA PreCheck Initiative Arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport

IDEMIA is launching a new type of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck enrollment initiative that simplifies the process. This kicked off at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) in Jackson, Mississippi on March 17 and is expected to be expanded to additional airports this year.

The initiative brings enrollment to the traveler as they depart for their trip, facilitating better access and awareness to the many benefits of TSA PreCheck, which helps keep travelers moving through security while also improving aviation security.

“This is absolutely a game changer for enrollment efficiencies, and we are incredibly excited to roll it out this week at JAN Airport in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Lisa Sullivan, SVP, Travel and Transport for IDEMIA I&S North America. “We are giving passengers greater access and flexibility, making the whole process easier, quicker, and more efficient. Passenger education is a priority for this initiative and key to its success, so we are working closely with our enrollment agents and brand ambassadors who will be stationed throughout the airport in easy-to-spot uniforms to increase awareness, encourage passengers to enroll, and answer any questions.”

The initiative at JAN Airport will be tested across three operational scenarios to evaluate various locations in the airport: pre-security, post-security, and in the gate area.

“This is an exciting development for TSA, the TSA PreCheck Application Program, and the traveling public,” said Kim Jackson, Federal Security Director with the TSA for the State of Mississippi. “We’ve listened to travelers’ feedback and worked with IDEMIA to make enrolling more accessible. Once we’ve completed this two-week pilot, we will have a better understanding of how it can best accommodate the traveler and where it needs to be within an airport to have maximum benefit. From there, IDEMIA will work with the TSA and airports to expand this improved enrollment process to other markets in the U.S.”

Across JAN Airport beginning March 17 and running through March 28, IDEMIA enrollment teams will run mobile carts equipped to enroll passengers for TSA PreCheck in five minutes or less. Most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days.

“I am elated that Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is the first to roll out this new TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative,” said U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. “TSA PreCheck is an opportunity to provide access to the public to shorten their time at the airport. The goal of TSA PreCheck is to help decrease passenger wait times at security checkpoints. TSA PreCheck will provide constituents and others who are traveling, the chance to advance through potentially long lines and have a successful flight.”

