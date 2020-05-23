New York Mets Donate 100,000 Cloth Masks to MTA Workforce

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has received a donation of 100,000 cloth face masks from the New York Mets. The MTA is distributing the masks to workers at all agencies.

“I thank the New York Mets for this terrific delivery – it’s a homerun for the MTA and its entire workforce who are the heroes moving heroes of this pandemic,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye. “I can’t wait to see the team on the field because I’m unbelievably bullish about their prospects.”

“On behalf of Fred Wilpon, Saul Katz and the entire Mets organization, we are proud to provide masks for the frontline workers at the MTA,” said Mets COO Jeff Wilpon. “Providing masks is our way of saying thank you to these brave individuals for all they are doing during the pandemic.”

The mask donation was coordinated by MTA Board Member Haeda B. Mihaltses, who is Vice President of External Affairs for the Mets.

The masks are the Mets colors of blue and orange, and read “New York Tough.” They have elastic ear loops.

The MTA has distributed a total of 2.2 million masks – 1.2 million N95 and KN95 masks and 1 million surgical – to employees at New York City Transit, the MTA Bus Company, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, MTA Bridges and Tunnels and MTA Police Department. The MTA has also distributed 4.6 million pairs of gloves, 27,000 gallons of hand sanitizer in 110,000 bottles, 2.4 million individual sanitizing wipes and 105,000 gallons of cleaning solutions.

