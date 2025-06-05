U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy held a press conference yesterday at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to announce the early reopening of Runway 4L-22R, which was completed nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. He was joined by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau, Port Authority Aviation Director Sarah McKeon, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, and Congressman Tom Kean (NJ-07).

“This is my airport. I fly out of Newark, and I think a lot of people were frustrated by the fact that they were booking flights and because of the issues we’re having their flights were hours delayed and maybe even cancelled. All of the airlines came together with the FAA’s leadership and United, being the biggest provider, biggest airline here at Newark… We’re at an agreement now that if you come to this airport… if you book, you fly, and that is critical, that’s important… You have every asset that touches the problem working together… to make sure that as a team we address the problems that exist at Newark,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau noted that the runway is already in active use and emphasized the importance of continued coordination: “Let me echo… true appreciation for the collaboration that went into this, particularly with the Port Authority today. We are actually using the new runway today for departures, and that’s a big deal–way ahead of schedule, and certainly contributing to a safe and efficient operation… I am very proud of the work we have done in collaboration, particularly the FAA Technical operations and controllers. As the Secretary talks about, there is a lot of work to be done, but we are in there everyday. They care about the safety of the system, that is job number one for us.”

Port Authority Aviation Director Sarah McKeon credited the achievement to the around-the-clock efforts of multiple teams: “It was no easy feat to get here. It took around the clock work. Literally seven days a week of people, multiple crews paving, milling, electricians, port authority aviation operations, maintenance, and engineering staff to make this happen. Thank you to all of you for all of your dedication and hard work over the last several weeks. We look forward to continuing to support the FAA and the Department of Transportation in their efforts to address the staffing and technology challenges that remain to restore Newark to its full operational capacity and potential.”

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby highlighted the collaboration among stakeholders: “Huge thank you to Secretary Duffy, Administrator Rocheleau, and the Administration. The level of engagement that you see here today is unprecedented in my career. The level of support and partnership that we have had is a testament to trying to be partners and try to make the airspace and airport not only safe but work for customers around the country. This is a seminal moment in aviation infrastructure history.”

Congressman Tom Kean (NJ-07) spoke to the broader importance of Newark Airport’s role in regional and national transportation: “If New Jersey, the region, and the United States are going to be successful, Newark Airport has to be open. It’s that simple, and this great partnership that came in 13 days early is going to be a real benefit and a real focus for other airports to follow their lead. The Port Authority did a phenomenal job. The FAA, DOT did extraordinary jobs.”

The original announcement can be found here.