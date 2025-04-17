38.4 F
Ninth Gun of the Year Detected at Newark Liberty International Airport Checkpoint

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
TSA officers at Newark Liberty International Airport detected this handgun among a traveler’s carry-on items on April 10. (TSA photo)

A Morristown, N.J., man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted the man’s handgun when he entered a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday, April 10. The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets.

When TSA officers detected the firearm, they contacted Port Authority Police who confiscated the gun and ammunition and arrested the man.

“An important part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing where your firearm is at all times and knowing that it cannot be carried into the cabin of an airplane,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “This individual now faces a stiff federal financial penalty. We have detected nine firearms overall for the year, a record-setting pace. I am proud that our officers are remaining focused on their mission.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

