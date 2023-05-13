NYC Man Who Slashed Former Girlfriend on Subway Platform Sentenced to 16 Years Imprisonment

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., has announced the sentencing of Billy Hernandez, 50, for slashing his former girlfriend inside the Fulton Street subway station in June 2022. He is sentenced to 16 years-to-life in state prison. Hernandez pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme to Attempted Assault in the First Degree on March 30, 2023.

“Billy Hernandez committed a series of violent crimes, including a slashing that left his ex-girlfriend with extensive scarring and horrified rush hour commuters in one of our city’s busiest transit hubs,” said District Attorney Bragg. “Today, he was held accountable for this disturbing act of targeted violence, and our thoughts are with the victim as she recovers.”

As admitted in his plea, on the morning of June 21, 2022, Hernandez met with his 50-year-old former girlfriend on the Fulton Street subway platform so she could return his clothing. After the handoff, Hernandez followed the victim as she walked away, grabbed her shoulder, and slashed her neck with a sharp object. She attempted to run away, but Hernandez slashed her again repeatedly before leaving the platform. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she underwent surgery to close multiple lacerations that went across her neck, face and back.

Mere hours after the slashing, Hernandez went to a substance use treatment center where he allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a receptionist without consent. NYPD officers arrested him that afternoon at the Two Bridges apartment his parents live at.

Days before the slashing, Hernandez allegedly punched an acquaintance in the face outside the apartment building. After the victim’s cell phone fell out of his hand, Hernandez then took the phone and fled.

He pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct and Attempted Assault in the Second Degree in those cases, respectively.

Hernandez also pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree related to a February 2022 incident where he fired shots during a firefight in the Two Bridges area.

Assistant D.A.s Mary Ellen Nocero, Kevin Ryan and Allie Watson handled the prosecution of these cases under the supervision of Assistant D.A. Jessica Lynn (Chief of Trial Bureau 50), and Executive Assistant D.A. Lisa DelPizzo (Chief of the Trial Division). Trial Preparation Assistants Philip Marks, Peter Clancy, and Hannah Gelber also assisted with the case.

D.A. Bragg thanked NYPD Detective Kenneth Rosello and the 1st Precinct Detective Squad for their assistance with this case.

Read more at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office