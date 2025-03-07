OIG: TSA’s Activities Enhanced Passenger Rail Security and Preparedness, but More Can Be Done

Key Takeaways:

> OIG found two primary areas of concern: document deficiencies and reporting delays.

> Recommendation 1: TSA revise the 2022 Surface Operations Program Manual to ensure accurate data collection and detailed supervisory review.

> Recommendation 2: TSA complete and submit the 2023 Annual Report on Transportation Security to Congress

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) released its report examining the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) oversight of passenger rail security. The report, issued on March 3, offers a mixed assessment of TSA’s performance, acknowledging successes while highlighting significant areas for improvement.

Background on U.S. Passenger Rail

The United States currently maintains 113 passenger rail systems, encompassing various transportation modes, including heavy rail (subways and metros), light rail, streetcars, monorails, automated guideways, and both commuter and intercity passenger railroads. These systems, operated by both public and private entities, facilitated approximately 2.8 billion passenger trips in 2022 according to data from the Federal Transit Administration and individual rail systems.

As part of its mandate, TSA is responsible for advising rail operators on security matters and sharing intelligence to enhance the overall safety and preparedness of passenger rail infrastructure across the country. This security approach differs from the aviation sector, where TSA directly handles security measures by screening passengers and their belongings for prohibited items prior to allowing them to board commercial flights. When surveyed about their satisfaction with TSA’s intelligence information, nine officials out of 12 passenger rail systems surveyed responded and stated that they were generally satisfied with the information TSA shares with them.

Key Findings from the OIG Audit

The OIG audit revealed two primary areas of concern regarding TSA’s execution of its passenger rail security responsibilities:

1. Documentation Deficiencies

The audit discovered significant gaps in TSA’s documentation practices. According to the 2022 Surface Operations Program Manual (which provides guidance and oversight on compliance with security regulations for surface transportation operators), transportation security inspectors are required to thoroughly document all incidents, inspections, and engagements with rail operators in the Performance and Results Information System (PARIS), TSA’s official system of record.

However, the OIG found that 43 percent of Baseline Assessment for Security Enhancement (BASE) assessments conducted between fiscal years 2019 and 2023 were not properly recorded in PARIS. When comparing records between PARIS and the Surface Data Management System (SDMS), 29 out of 67 BASE assessments were missing from the primary system.

Furthermore, the audit revealed that 23 percent of engagement records (2,757 out of 11,831) contained no information in the comment fields describing TSA’s actions, making it impossible to determine what specific activities were performed.

2. Reporting Delays

The OIG also found that TSA has consistently failed to provide timely reporting on its implementation of the National Strategy for Transportation Security, as required by law. Since 2019, TSA has submitted only three reports covering four years to Congress, with all submissions being late.

While TSA attributed these delays to COVID-19 impacts on data collection and reporting processes for 2020 and 2021, the OIG noted that the pandemic could not explain continued reporting delays in subsequent years.

Recommendations and TSA Response

Based on these findings, the OIG issued two key recommendations:

TSA should evaluate and revise its Surface Operations Program Manual as appropriate to ensure accurate data collection and implement detailed supervisory reviews. TSA should complete and submit the 2023 Annual Report on Transportation Security to Congress.

The report indicates that TSA has concurred with both recommendations, although TSA will be consolidating FY 23 and FY 24 into one report. The anticipated completion for this annual report is the end of June 2025.

Analysis and Implications

While the title of the OIG report acknowledges that TSA’s activities have enhanced passenger rail security and preparedness, the findings highlight serious operational and compliance issues that could undermine the effectiveness of TSA’s rail security mission.

The documentation gaps are particularly concerning, as they may prevent TSA from establishing a complete and accurate picture of the current security landscape across America’s passenger rail systems. Without proper documentation, it becomes difficult to track progress, identify trends, allocate resources effectively, or ensure consistency in security practices.

Similarly, the persistent delays in congressional reporting limit legislative oversight and may hinder policy development related to transportation security. Timely reporting is essential for ensuring that lawmakers have current information when making decisions about funding, regulations, and other matters affecting passenger rail security.

As TSA works to implement the OIG’s recommendations, the focus should be not only on addressing the specific documentation and reporting issues identified but also on developing more robust systems and processes to prevent similar problems in the future. This will be essential for strengthening the security and resilience of America’s passenger rail infrastructure, which continues to serve as a vital component of the nation’s transportation network.