Organized Crime Groups Becoming More Violent and Targeting Ports

A new report by Europol warns that organized crime groups are increasingly employing violence in pursuit of their criminal objectives, and such violence represents a threat to public security in the EU. Based on an analysis of contributions made by Member States to Europol in recent years, there has been a rise in the number of violent incidents associated with serious and organized crime. Furthermore, the analysis points to an increasing willingness from criminal groups to resort to lethal violence.

The report notes that the involvement in criminal gangs of younger and inexperienced hitmen and the accessibility of firearms and explosives, together with violent incidents often perpetrated in crowded public places and broad daylight are considerable threats to public security.

Europol says large ports in the EU are being exploited by criminal groups as transit points and the streets of the surrounding cities are particularly vulnerable to violence. International organized crime groups have established footholds in and around these ports, where the corruption and intimidation of workers critical to the unloading and storage of illicit commodities, and the competition for distribution are taking place.

The rise in violence in illicit markets can be tied to growing competition among criminal networks, the report says. Most drug-related fatal and serious violence have been reported in cocaine and cannabis markets, which have recently attracted new players.

The report also points to an increased use of serious violence by organized crime groups to carry out their criminal activities. These violent crimes do not exclusively affect criminals; they target non-criminals including victims of trafficking in human beings, violent robberies, law enforcement officers, lawyers, witnesses and informants, investigative journalists, or uncooperative dock workers.

Jari Liukku, Head of Europol’s European Serious Organised Crime Centre said Europol is observing a spike in serious violent acts. “This trend is unlikely to decrease in the short term as violence will thrive from organized crime opening to diversity and competition, becoming more digitalized and expanding its global reach. The cooperation at regional and international level is of utmost importance to tackle this threat posed by organized crime.”

Europol’s report adds that law enforcement is facing a range of challenges in dealing with organised crime including:

techniques, tactics and procedures used by organized crime groups members lead investigations to dead-ends;

the increased mobility of criminals as well as the support networks at local level and the means available to perpetrate attacks (firearms/explosives, surveillance equipment for target reconnaissance, etc.) complicate reactive investigations;

hitmen often remain undetected, as they are not a part of the criminal groups;

a homicide seen as an isolated event has no clear cross-border dimension, and countries do not consistently share information with international partners and Europol.

The analysis conducted by Europol has drawn up a set of recommendations to support law enforcement authorities in countering organized crime:

proactively anticipate trends and shifts in criminal markets and network structures;

adopt a comprehensive step-by-step approach which would include detection and deterrence (including by attacking criminal finances at an earlier stage);

focus on the processes and resources by which crimes are committed in order to identify choke points for intervention;

continue to promote cooperation at regional and international levels.

Read the full report at Europol

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)