53.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 25, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Peanut Butter is a Liquid, TSA Says

By Kylie Bielby

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has declared that peanut butter is a liquid.

While this may – or may not – spark discussion and debate among friends or on social media, the fact is that for the purposes of transportation security, peanut butter will need to be in a container of 3.4oz (100ml) or less if it is packed into carry-on baggage. Travel-sized liquids must also all fit into one quart-sized bag.

Liquid is determined by being a substance that has no definite shape and takes the shape dictated by its container.

TSA adds that any liquid, aerosol, gel, cream or paste that alarms during screening will require additional screening.

3.4oz not enough to satisfy your PB cravings while away from home? You can still take it with you but it will need to be packed in your checked bag.

Read more about the Liquids Rule at TSA

Previous articleDefense Department Releases Biomanufacturing Strategy
Next articleDEA Announces Completion of Foreign Operations Review
Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals