Peanut Butter is a Liquid, TSA Says

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has declared that peanut butter is a liquid.

While this may – or may not – spark discussion and debate among friends or on social media, the fact is that for the purposes of transportation security, peanut butter will need to be in a container of 3.4oz (100ml) or less if it is packed into carry-on baggage. Travel-sized liquids must also all fit into one quart-sized bag.

Liquid is determined by being a substance that has no definite shape and takes the shape dictated by its container.

TSA adds that any liquid, aerosol, gel, cream or paste that alarms during screening will require additional screening.

3.4oz not enough to satisfy your PB cravings while away from home? You can still take it with you but it will need to be packed in your checked bag.

