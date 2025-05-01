A Philadelphia man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted the man’s handgun when he entered a security checkpoint in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, April 28. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with four bullets.

When TSA officers detected the firearm, they contacted Port Authority Police who confiscated the gun and ammunition and arrested the man.

It was the third gun detected by TSA officers at the airport this month and the 10th so far this year. In 2024, TSA officers stopped 21 guns at the airport checkpoints.

