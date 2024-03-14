78.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Prison for Evading TSA Security at Philadelphia International Airport

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Employees with the Transportation Security Administration Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response Team work at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, on Feb. 7, 2023. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Hugh James, 52, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, two years’ supervised release, a fine of $1,000, and a mandatory special assessment of $200 for attempting to board an international flight with undeclared currency that had not passed through airport security. United States District Judge Paul S. Diamond also ordered James to forfeit the sum of $62,000.

On October 9, 2020, James attempted to board a flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica. When questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers during boarding, James initially denied having cash in his carry-on luggage. However, a search of his luggage revealed $62,000 in undeclared cash, including $42,000 in $100 bills inside sealed toothpaste boxes. Subsequent investigation revealed that James, an employee with access to the secure area of the airport, arranged to have the cash smuggled around Transportation Security Administration screening. On November 16, 2023, James pleaded guilty to one count of evading airport security and one count of failure to declare currency.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Brown.

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Prison for Evading TSA Security at Philadelphia International Airport Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
TSA Officers Prevent Man From Bringing Antique Gun Onto a Flight at Richmond International Airport
Next article
TSA PreCheck vs. Global Entry: Which Is Better?
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals