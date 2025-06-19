A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last week charging a Philippine national legally residing in the U.S. with stealing the identity of a U.S. citizen and falsely impersonating the victim while on a cruise ship in Alaska.

According to court documents, between May 11-14, 2025, Enrico Ronquillo, 37, falsely represented himself as a U.S. citizen on a cruise ship for entry into the vessel’s manifest. Ronquillo allegedly used a counterfeit California driver’s license and California birth certificate that contained the victim’s personal information while aboard the ship. The indictment further alleges that Ronquillo made and used a fraudulent IRS Form W-9 that contained the victim’s name, signature, address and social security number while aboard the ship.

Ronquillo is charged with one count of false impersonation of a citizen of the U.S., one count of making and using a false document, and two counts of aggravated identity theft. The defendant will make his initial court appearance on a later date before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison for each aggravated identity theft count, and up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the other two counts. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska, Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office and Kymberly Fernandez, Area Port Director, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Port of Anchorage made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, Juneau Resident Agency, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating the case, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, Coast Guard Investigative Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Transportation Security Administration Office of Law Enforcement, Federal Air Marshals Service and the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Reed is prosecuting the case.

The original announcement can be found here.