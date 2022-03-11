Phoenix Sky Harbor Launches Virtual TSA Checkpoint Queuing

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has partnered with Copenhagen Optimization and CLEAR to offer free reservations for TSA Security Checkpoint lines, helping travelers to manage their trips and eliminate uncertainty and stress over how long it will take to wait in line for security.

The new pilot program, PHX RESERVE, gives passengers the ability to schedule a specific time to get in the TSA Security Checkpoint line. Reservations can be made up to three days before a passenger’s flight, and they will use a dedicated entry point to the security checkpoint. Using the program is free.

The pilot program will initially be available in Terminal 3 beginning March 1.

“We are proud Sky Harbor can offer another great service to our customers to make their travels easier and more flexible,” said Chad Makovsky, Director of Aviation Services for the City of Phoenix Aviation Department. “What’s good for our passengers and guests is good for the air travel industry as a whole.”

“Virtual Queuing is a key step towards the smart and digitalized airport, where we leverage data to create new opportunities for passengers, airlines, and airports,” said Kasper Hounsgaard, CEO of Copenhagen Optimization. “Together with Sky Harbor, we enable a more efficient operation and provide the foundation for the seamless passenger journey.”

“Now more than ever, travelers want a better and more predictable airport experience, and together with Sky Harbor, PHX RESERVE is providing just that,” said Michael Twersky, GM Virtual Queuing, CLEAR. “We are thrilled to partner with Sky Harbor and bring this exciting new technology to their passengers – who can travel stress free knowing they can reserve a spot in security ahead of time.”

Reservation times can be made for between 60 minutes and four hours before a passenger’s flight. The dedicated PHX RESERVE Security entry point will be available between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. Passengers traveling as a group (up to 10) can also reserve an appointment as one.

Travelers should plan ahead and make their reservations in advance. Reservations can be made online up to 72 hours in advance of flight departure.

