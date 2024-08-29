Pilot Convicted for Lying on FAA Applications to Obtain Medical Certificate for Commercial Flights in Dallas, Texas

A federal jury has convicted OLUKAYODE ADURAGBENRO OJO, 36, of Dallas, TX, of two counts of making a false statement to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to obtain a medical certificate necessary to pilot a commercial passenger aircraft, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On June 4, 2024, a federal jury returned a two-count Superseding Indictment against Ojo, charging him with two counts of making a false statement. On August 16, 2024, a federal jury found Ojo guilty on both counts.

Evidence presented at trial indicated that Ojo, an FAA-certified commercial airline pilot, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor theft charges on February 8, 2023, in Kentucky state court in connection with a theft of passenger luggage from the baggage carousels at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Ojo then made false statements to the FAA in March 2023 and March 2024 while applying for an FAA First Class Medical Certificate to conceal his history of prior criminal convictions. A First Class Medical Certificate permits an airman to pilot commercial passenger aircraft.

Following the guilty verdict, U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman ordered Ojo to be detained pending sentencing, where he faces up to five years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Transportation Security Administration–Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jackson Eldridge and Matt Dillon are prosecuting the case.