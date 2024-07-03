Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a West Virginia couple from bringing their .22 caliber handgun through a checkpoint July 1. The gun was loaded with five bullets.

The firearm was in a woman’s carry-on bag and she told officials that she did not know it was among her carry-on items and stated that the firearm belonged to her husband with whom she was traveling. He confirmed that was indeed the case.

“This is an excellent example of why it is so important the individuals pack their own bags; so they can ensure that there is nothing prohibited or illegal inside,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “It’s the busy Independence Day travel period and this is no time to be caught with an illegal or prohibited item among your carry-on items. It slows down the line and this is a very busy place. Nobody wants to wait in a checkpoint line because someone with a gun was careless and brought his gun with him.”

The individual “now faces a stiff federal financial penalty for his actions in having a gun at the checkpoint,” Keys-Turner said. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

The Allegheny County Police confiscated the weapon. Police confiscate firearms, not TSA.

Last year, a record 6,737 firearms were caught at checkpoints nationwide and Pittsburgh was part of that disturbing trend.

TSA firearms catches at airport checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport, 2017 to 2024

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 (as of 7/1/24) Pittsburgh International Airport 32 34 35 21 32 26 44 21