Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to Fine Travelers Without Masks

From November 2, travelers who refuse to wear a mask or face covering at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) facilities will be fined.

Face coverings are required at all PANYNJ facilities, including airport terminals, PATH stations and trains, AirTrain stations and trains, Midtown bus terminal, GWB bus station and Oculus – to help protect fellow passengers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

PANYNJ will impose a fine of $50 for failure to wear a mask or face covering appropriately in Port Authority facilities.

The Port Authority will continue to put primary emphasis on voluntary compliance. Since March, the agency has used public announcements, posters and digital signage, mask giveaways and education days, and one-on-one interaction to make travelers aware of the health and safety protocols established by the states of New York and New Jersey in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more at PANYNJ

