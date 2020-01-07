Port of Los Angeles Prepares to Launch Drone Program

Could the use of a port drone have averted a tragic 2017 helicopter crash at Los Angeles harbor? Presenters at a Board of Los Angeles Harbor Commissioners meeting said it’s one of the many reasons acquiring unmanned aerial system devices, commonly known as drones, makes sense for both the Los Angeles Port Police and the Harbor Department.

Los Angeles Port Police gave the presentation to harbor commissioners on December 19, saying that the UAS devices will have a significant use in mapping and photography so that assignments such as the one in 2017 might be handled without the potential danger. Drones have the capacity to fly low without putting pilots or passengers in harm’s way.

But they also have significant uses in law enforcement. The port Police Department is in the process of codifying guidelines and training protocols for the new equipment.

Read more at Press Telegram

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)