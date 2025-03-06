44 F
Portsmouth Felon Gets 4 Years for Attempting to Bring Loaded Handgun on Flight

A Portsmouth man was sentenced today to four years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on May 2, 2024, at Norfolk International Airport, a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) observed a suspicious object consistent with the shape of a handgun in the backpack of Wayman Tisdale Randall, 28. The TSO alerted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supervisor who then notified Norfolk International Airport Police Department (NIAPD).

NIAPD took possession of the bin containing Randall’s backpack and escorted Randall to a private screening room. Randall initially presented a Virginia identification card, bearing Randall’s picture but with the name “Ethan Walker.” Randall also possessed an American Airlines boarding pass in the name of Ethan Walker. Randall admitted there was a firearm in his bag and provided his real name, date of birth, and social security number.

During a search of Randall’s belongings, investigators found a loaded, stolen handgun. Randall had been convicted previously of receiving stolen goods, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, and prohibited criminal street gang participation. As a convicted felon, Randall cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.

Erik S. Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Michael Feinberg, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office; and Ramin Fatehi, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Heck, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham M. Stolle, an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney with the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The original announcement can be found here.

