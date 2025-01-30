President Orders FAA to End DEI-Based Hiring, Reinstate Merit-Based Standards for Aviation Safety - HS Today

President Donald J. Trump has issued an executive order directing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-based hiring practices and return to strict merit-based hiring and promotion standards. The order, issued under the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), mandates the immediate rescission of policies that the administration argues prioritized diversity considerations over safety and job qualifications.
FAA’s Role in Aviation Safety
Each day, the FAA oversees more than 45,000 flights and 2.9 million airline passengers, ensuring that pilots, air traffic controllers, and safety officials uphold the highest safety standards. The executive order emphasizes that public confidence in aviation safety depends on ensuring that only the most qualified and competent individuals are hired, trained, and promoted within the agency.
The new directive mandates the DOT and FAA Administrator to review and remove hiring practices that factored in race, sex, disability, or other criteria unrelated to job performance. Instead, hiring and promotion decisions will be based exclusively on individual competence, achievement, and capability.
Review of FAA Personnel and Standards
Beyond reversing DEI initiatives, the executive order also instructs the FAA to conduct a comprehensive review of personnel in critical safety positions. This includes an evaluation of past performance and training standards to identify any employees who may not meet required levels of capability or efficiency. The order directs agency leaders to replace underperforming personnel with individuals who demonstrate the highest level of proficiency in their roles.
Immediate Policy Changes
Under the order, the following measures will take effect immediately:
- Rescission of DEI hiring policies – The FAA must eliminate all hiring and promotion practices based on non-merit-based criteria.
- Reinstatement of strict merit-based hiring – All hiring decisions must prioritize qualifications, performance, and demonstrated ability.
- Performance reviews for safety-critical personnel – FAA employees in essential roles, such as air traffic controllers, safety inspectors, and aviation engineers, will be reassessed for competency.
- Strengthening of aviation safety oversight – The FAA will revise hiring, training, and promotion processes to ensure that air safety remains the highest priority.
The administration contends that public confidence in aviation safety requires that only the most qualified professionals handle air traffic control, aviation regulation, and aircraft certification. The new policy marks a significant shift in FAA hiring strategy, reversing past practices that incorporated DEI principles as a factor in recruitment and promotions.