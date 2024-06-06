81.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Prince George’s Man Cited After TSA Finds Loaded Gun at Reagan National

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
TSA officers at Reagan National Airport intercepted this loaded firearm at a security checkpoint on May 30. (TSA photo)

A Prince George’s County, Md., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a loaded firearm among the man’s carry-on items at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, May 30. The 5.7 caliber firearm was loaded with 23 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man, a resident of Capitol Heights, Md., told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police seized the weapon and issued the man a citation. Police confiscate firearms, not TSA.

Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint and the traveler faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Telling us that you forgot that you were carrying a loaded gun is no excuse. It is unacceptable to bring a gun to an airport checkpoint. Now this individual faces a federal financial civil penalty in addition to having to deal with the criminal citation issued by the police.”

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
ERO Boston Captures Fugitive Wanted in Russia for Large-Scale Fraud
Next article
ERO Boston Arrests Fugitive Wanted in Brazil for Drug Trafficking and Robbery
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals