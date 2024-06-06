A Prince George’s County, Md., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a loaded firearm among the man’s carry-on items at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, May 30. The 5.7 caliber firearm was loaded with 23 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man, a resident of Capitol Heights, Md., told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police seized the weapon and issued the man a citation. Police confiscate firearms, not TSA.

Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint and the traveler faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Telling us that you forgot that you were carrying a loaded gun is no excuse. It is unacceptable to bring a gun to an airport checkpoint. Now this individual faces a federal financial civil penalty in addition to having to deal with the criminal citation issued by the police.”