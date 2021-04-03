Puerto Quetzal Invests $7 Million in Cargo Scanning Systems

APM Terminals at Guatemala’s Puerto Quetzal has inaugurated two non-intrusive X-ray scanners, with an investment of more than $7 million. This new implementation will allow 100% of the port’s cargo to be inspected immediately with real-time images.

The new scanning equipment will cover both import and export container flows, so processes are not interrupted, and inspections and operations runs smoothly.

Coordination with SAT has made it possible to define all the DAT compliance requirements, as well as to manage the participation of other authorities involved in the Terminal so that they are also an active part of the non-intrusive inspections.

“The implementation of technology in our ports is an important step to continue building trust with state institutions, entrepreneurs, actors in the logistics chain and the international community. The implementation of X-ray scanners in this port terminal means an important advance in the fight against customs fraud and smuggling, but also translates into more development and competitiveness for the country”, said Marco Livio Diaz, Superintendent of Tax Administration (SAT).

All the information transmitted by the non-intrusive inspection equipment will be reviewed exclusively by the authorities involved in the Port: SAT, the General Sub-Directorate of Analysis and Anti-Narcotic Information, The Division of Ports and Border Airports, the Regional International Agricultural Health Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Nutrition.

