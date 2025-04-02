56.3 F
REAL ID Requirement Quickly Approaches

By Erin Caine
The Transportation Service Administration (TSA) is reminding U.S. travelers to prepare for a major change in identification requirements. Beginning May 7, 2025, individuals aged 18 and older must present a REAL ID or another acceptable form or identification to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005. Stemming from a 9/11 Commission recommendation to strengthen identification standards nationwide, the law requires states to meet federal security benchmarks when issuing driver’s licenses and ID cards. Identification that is not REAL ID-compliant will no longer be accepted by federal agencies for official purposes, including:

  • Accessing secure federal facilities
  • Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft
  • Entering nuclear power plants

To obtain a REAL ID, individuals must visit their local DMV with proof of identity (such as a birth certificate or passport), a Social Security number, and two proofs of state residency.

To see more information on REAL ID and plan how to get one, visit here.

