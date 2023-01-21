Republican Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Members Recommended by Steering Committee

Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO) has welcomed the Republican Members recommended by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on Transportation and Infrastructure in the 118th Congress.

“The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is highly sought after by both sides because of the direct impacts these issues can have on people’s lives. Improving our Nation’s infrastructure and ensuring an efficient transportation supply chain are the types of improvements that can significantly better the day-to-day lives of our constituents. So, I congratulate and welcome the Members who will serve on the Committee for the 118th Congress,” said Graves. “We have important work ahead of us, including a long-term reauthorization of the FAA and aviation programs; using our oversight authority to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse as the infrastructure law is implemented; the development of the next Water Resources Development Act; and Coast Guard and pipeline safety legislation. I look forward to working with all Members of the Committee as we aim to develop solutions to improve our infrastructure, strengthen transportation programs, and help alleviate ongoing energy and supply chain problems.”

The following Republican Members are new to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee:

Burgess Owens (R-UT)

Tracey Mann (R-KS)

Rudy Yakym (R-IN)

Lance Gooden (R-TX)

Aaron Bean (R-FL)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR)

Mike Collins (R-GA)

Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY)

Chuck Edwards (R-NC)

John James (R-MI)

Tom Kean, Jr. (R-NJ)

Marc Molinaro (R-NY)

Brandon Williams (R-NY)

Eric Burlison (R-MO)

John Duarte (R-CA)

Mike Ezell (R-MS)

Derrick Van Orden (R-WI)

The following Republican Members are returning to the Committee:

Sam Graves (R-MO)

Rick Crawford (R-AR)

Daniel Webster (R-FL)

Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Scott Perry (R-PA)

Brian Babin (R-TX)

Garret Graves (R-LA)

David Rouzer (R-NC)

Mike Bost (R-IL)

Doug LaMalfa (R-CA)

Bruce Westerman (R-AR)

Brian Mast (R-FL)

Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (R-PR)

Pete Stauber (R-MN)

Tim Burchett (R-TN)

Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ)

Troy Nehls (R-TX)

Note: These are the Members recommended by the Republican Steering Committee. The Steering Committee’s recommendations are subject to ratification by the House Republican Conference.

