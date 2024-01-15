In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing airport efficiency, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is piloting a revolutionary self-screening system, akin to a supermarket self-checkout, at Harry Reid International Airport. This experimental initiative, known as the Screening at Speed (SaS) program, is poised to transform the air travel experience, promising more convenience and shorter wait times for passengers.

The SaS program, managed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), seeks to empower passengers by allowing them to take control of their security screenings. Dr. John Fortune, the program manager, elaborated on the technology’s development, stating, “We are developing technology that would enable the scanning of walking passengers, acquiring data through most garments and reliably detecting a wider range of prohibited items regardless of concealment.”

Passengers eligible for the initial SaS trial at Harry Reid International Airport will be those enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program. The program aims to reduce the need for Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to conduct pat-downs and bag inspections manually, thus streamlining the screening process and freeing up resources for other critical aspects of airport security operations.

The innovative system incorporates biometrics technology, allowing passengers to undergo screening efficiently as they approach individual consoles or screening lanes. The SaS program aims to significantly cut down wait times at security checkpoints, providing travelers with a seamless and expedited experience.

Commenting on the potential impact of the SaS program, Jeffrey C. Price, a professor of aviation and aerospace at Metropolitan State University of Denver, noted, “The ultimate goal of this is that it is all one-stop. You go in and you show your ID. It scans you, it scans your bags, you leave your little kiosk and off you go to the plane.”

The SaS technology is undergoing testing at Harry Reid International Airport, and initial usage will be limited to TSA PreCheck passengers. The success of the trial and passenger feedback will play a pivotal role in determining the potential expansion of the self-screening system. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Atlantic City served as testing grounds for various prototypes over the past year, with additional trials scheduled for 2025.

While the SaS program holds the promise of revolutionizing the airport security experience, there are challenges to overcome, particularly related to budget constraints. The TSA faces financial limitations in fully developing and deploying advanced technologies, with estimates suggesting a cost exceeding $1 billion for the systems and their implementation. Despite potential challenges, proponents of the SaS program express optimism about the positive changes it could bring to the future of air travel security.

Christina Peach, branch manager for the TSA Innovation Task Force, expressed excitement, stating, “The airport security experience that we’ve all come to know could soon look and feel a lot different — in a very good way.” However, industry experts caution that the TSA’s budget constraints might pose hurdles to the widespread adoption of this transformative technology. Critics argue that the TSA’s historical challenges in meeting performance benchmarks and addressing passenger concerns may impact the reception of the SaS program, emphasizing the need for careful consideration and strategic investment.