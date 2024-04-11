65.8 F
Transportation Security

Rise in Mass Transit Crime Has LA Officials Searching for Solutions

Crimes reported on LA's MTA properties increased by 65% since 2020, data shows.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Los Angeles, California, USA - September 13, 2020: Los Angeles Gold line train at Los Angeles Union Station. (iStock Photo)

Los Angeles, like other major cities, has seen a surge in crime committed on buses, trains and stations’ transit hubs, according to statistics compiled by ABC News, and now transit officials are working to find a solution.

Crimes reported on Los Angeles MTA properties increased by 65% since 2020 and, between March 2023 and February 2024, average monthly violent crimes on MTA properties rose more than 15%, according to LAPD data compiled by ABC News.

“We’ve had drivers where machetes have been pulled. Urine has been thrown on them. Feces, you name it, whatever they can get their hands on,” Christine Ivey, a Los Angeles bus operator for 30 years, told ABC News.

Read the rest of the story at ABC News, here.

