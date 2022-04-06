Robin Hutcheson Nominated as New Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator

President Biden today nominated Robin Hutcheson for Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator at the Department of Transportation.

Hutcheson currently serves in the Biden-Harris Administration as the Deputy Administrator and Acting Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). She was previously appointed as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Safety Policy for the U.S. Department of Transportation where she led the development of the National Roadway Safety Strategy and was instrumental in the development of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, especially the new Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

Prior to being appointed to the Biden-Harris Administration, Hutcheson was the Director of Public Works for the City of Minneapolis, overseeing a team of 1,100 people across nine divisions including drinking water, surface waters and sewers, solid waste and recycling, fleet management, and all transportation functions. Prior to her appointment in Minneapolis, she served as the Transportation Director for Salt Lake City, UT, working to improve all modes of transportation. Hutcheson also has served as a transportation consultant, and has worked throughout the western United States, and in Europe. Hutcheson served for seven years on the Board of Directors for the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), most recently serving as its President. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s degree from the University of Utah.