Rochester International Installs 3-D Checkpoint Scanners

New advanced technology computed tomography checkpoint scanners (CT) that provide 3-D imaging have been installed at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The checkpoint now has six CT X-ray units that will provide critical explosives detection capabilities in each checkpoint lane.

The system applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a transportation security officer. If a bag requires further screening, a transportation security officer will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.

“TSA remains committed to getting the best technology to enhance security and improve the screening experience. Our officers’ use of CT technology substantially improves our threat detection capability at the checkpoint,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “TSA’s current screening technology for carry-on bags uses 2-D images. The CT technology applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items.”

This new technology creates such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

TSA says checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. The technology allows passengers to leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

Read more at TSA