Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Upgrades Towers to Electronic Flight Strips

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 25, 2026
DCA’s Upgrade from Paper to Electronic Flight Strips. (Video still: USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy / X)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has visited Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to highlight the airport’s upgrade from paper to electronic flight strips in its air traffic control tower.

For decades, air traffic controllers relied on paper flight strips to manage flight operations. The upgrade to electronic flight strips modernizes, streamlines, and optimizes the air traffic system, enhancing air travel for the American people at one of our nation’s busiest airports.

DCA is one of 15 airports nationwide to have deployed the upgraded air traffic control technology so far.

Additional Information:

  • The electronic flight strips are a part of the Terminal Flight Data Manager—a tower-based program that improves surface management and efficiency.
  • The Terminal Flight Data Manager program installs electronic flight strips (EFS) in air traffic control towers that make significant change with substantial benefits.
  • EFS provides real-time data updates, streamlines the entire flight-plan process, and enables data sharing with stakeholders for collaborative decision making around surface movement.
  • The modernization improves air traffic controller’s ability to manage fluctuations in traffic volume, changing weather, and a variety of situations that affect surface traffic control decisions every minute of every day.

The original announcement can be found here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

