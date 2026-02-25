Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Upgrades Towers to Electronic Flight Strips

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has visited Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to highlight the airport’s upgrade from paper to electronic flight strips in its air traffic control tower.

For decades, air traffic controllers relied on paper flight strips to manage flight operations. The upgrade to electronic flight strips modernizes, streamlines, and optimizes the air traffic system, enhancing air travel for the American people at one of our nation’s busiest airports.

DCA is one of 15 airports nationwide to have deployed the upgraded air traffic control technology so far.

You know what’s vintage? Paper strips! USDOT is making this 1970s tech in air traffic control towers a thing of the past by going DIGITAL. That means more SAFETY and EFFICIENCY in our skies ✈️ And it’s all thanks to @POTUS and Republicans in Congress for the $12.5 BILLION in… pic.twitter.com/Ui0Syw8aAF — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 19, 2026

Additional Information:

The electronic flight strips are a part of the Terminal Flight Data Manager—a tower-based program that improves surface management and efficiency.

The Terminal Flight Data Manager program installs electronic flight strips (EFS) in air traffic control towers that make significant change with substantial benefits.

EFS provides real-time data updates, streamlines the entire flight-plan process, and enables data sharing with stakeholders for collaborative decision making around surface movement.

The modernization improves air traffic controller’s ability to manage fluctuations in traffic volume, changing weather, and a variety of situations that affect surface traffic control decisions every minute of every day.

The original announcement can be found here.