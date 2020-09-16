Russian Seafarers Taken Hostage Off Nigeria

The Russian embassy in Nigeria is confirming the abduction of two seafarers in the latest pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea. This incident comes a little more than a month after the Russian embassy was successful in liberating seven other sailors that were also abducted in the same area.

The latest incident took place aboard a Liberian-flagged refer ship the Water Phoenix, which is managed by the Dutch shipping company Seatrade. According to reports from Dryad Global, the vessel was approximately 31 nautical miles south southwest of the Nigerian port of Lagos on September 8 moving at a speed of 14 knots towards the port. The AIS track shows that the ship took evasive maneuvers as it was being approached and before it was boarded by an unknown number of people. The Water Phoenix was later stopped and drifting but then escorted into Lagos.

Local media reports suggest that 16 of the 18 crew members aboard were able to take shelter in a safe space but that the captain and one sailor remained on the bridge. Both were Russians and were reportedly taken hostage by the boarders.

