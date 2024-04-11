The Surface Transportation Board (STB) has granted Savage Tooele Railroad Company (STR) the authority to build and operate approximately 11 miles of rail line in Tooele County, Utah, including the rehabilitation of existing track. The STR rail line will connect to Union Pacific Railroad for tenants of the Lakeview Business Park in Grantsville, Utah, linking supply chains and providing an alternative to truck-only transportation with a more environmentally-friendly option. STR is one of the only new railroads approved in the U.S. this year and one of the first railroads owned and operated by a Utah-headquartered company in the state’s history.

“I want to congratulate Savage Tooele Railroad on the approval of their Tooele Valley rail project by the Surface Transportation Board,” said Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. “The historic nature of this project, including its positive economic and environmental impacts, will be a tremendous advantage for Utahns and our businesses for generations to come.”

“We’re pleased that federal regulators recognize the transportation and environmental benefits the STR rail line offers for Utah businesses and communities,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a Utah-headquartered company, we appreciate the many state and local leaders, and other stakeholders, who supported this project and look forward to safely and responsibly building and operating this new Utah-based railroad.”

