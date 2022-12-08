55.5 F
Second Delay of Effective Date for Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)-Reader Requirements

This delay will give the Coast Guard time to further analyze the potential effectiveness of the reader requirement in general as well as at these facilities.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Tiago Goncalves, a marine science technician at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston inspects a transportation worker identification card of a driver arriving at Barbours Cut at the Port of Houston, March 9, 2011. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Renee C. Aiello)

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that it proposes to further delay the effective date for certain facilities affected by the final rule entitled “Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)—Reader Requirements,” published in the Federal Register on August 23, 2016.

The current effective date for the final rule is May 8, 2023. The Coast Guard proposes delaying the effective date for: facilities that handle certain dangerous cargoes in bulk, but do not transfer those cargoes to or from a vessel; facilities that handle certain dangerous cargoes in bulk, and do transfer those cargoes to or from a vessel; and facilities that receive vessels carrying certain dangerous cargoes in bulk, but do not, during that vessel-to-facility interface, transfer those bulk cargoes to or from those vessels. Specifically, we propose to delay the effective date for these facilities for 3 years from the original delay expiration date of May 8, 2023 to May 8, 2026, but invite comments as well on possibly extending the delay through as late as May 8, 2029. This delay will give the Coast Guard time to further analyze the potential effectiveness of the reader requirement in general as well as at these facilities.

The Coast Guard views public participation as essential to effective rulemaking, and will consider all comments and material received during the comment period. Your comment can help shape the outcome of this rulemaking. If you submit a comment, please include the docket number for this rulemaking, indicate the specific section of this document to which each comment applies, and provide a reason for each suggestion or recommendation.

Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before January 5, 2023.

