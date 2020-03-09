Senators Urge Americans to ‘Wake Up’ to Security Threats of Chinese-Made Metros, Buses

Lawmakers on Thursday called on Americans to “wake up” to what they say are dangers posed by Chinese-owned and manufactured rail cars and buses, citing cyber and national security concerns.

The latest pushback comes after agreements between two Chinese groups and multiple U.S. cities to build public transit systems, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle warning that such deals could compromise the security of transportation system data.

“The potential for an adversarial state actor to monitor the movements of American citizens, hack personal or government-issued devices, and collect intelligence on our military is a major security concern,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on threats posed by state-owned and operated transportation services.

