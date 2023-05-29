67.5 F
SEPTA Announces New Enforcement of Ski Mask Ban Following Violent Incidents

By Homeland Security Today
(SEPTA)

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is ramping up enforcement of its ski mask ban, following a recent string of violent incidents on public transit.

Riders will be escorted off the system if they don’t remove them, said SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. “For the safety of our customers and employees, and to help in identifying suspects who commit crimes on SEPTA, ski masks and similar types of coverings are prohibited on SEPTA property,” Golden said.

The agency made the announcement after the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Randy Mills on a bus in Germantown on Thursday. Two men were also shot on the Route 33 bus on May 17, near 21st and Diamond streets.

Read the full story at WHYY

