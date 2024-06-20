Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have already intercepted seven firearms at the security checkpoint at Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV), with six of the seven loaded.

“Make sure your firearm is not in your carry-on nor on your person before you enter the security checkpoint,” said Sari Koshetz, a spokesperson for the TSA. “With the vast majority of the intercepted firearms loaded – many with ammunition chambered – an accidental discharge could result in tragedy.”

If you are going to travel with your firearm it must be in your checked bag, unloaded and in a locked hard-sided case. You must declare it to the airline at check-in. Travelers are responsible for being aware of what the firearm laws are on each side of their trip or they may be cited or heading to jail instead of to their vacation or business trip. Firearms may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.

The most recent firearm intercepted at the Shreveport checkpoint by the TSA was on Sunday when a 44-year-old man headed to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) entered the checkpoint with a loaded Springfield Armory Hellcat. On June 1st a 35-year-old woman headed to DFW entered the checkpoint with a loaded Ruger LC9.

“Last year passengers across the state of Louisiana brought 138 firearms to our security checkpoints with 16 of those in Shreveport. So far this year we have stopped 57 firearms across the state,” Koshetz said. “We are not even halfway through the year, so simple math forebodes that the end of the year total will be substantially higher than last year’s.”

The year-to-date totals across Louisiana are 34 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, seven each at SHV and Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, four at Lafayette Regional Airport, two each at Lake Charles Regional Airport and Monroe Regional Airport and one at Alexandria International Airport.

“None of these firearms made it into the cabin of an aircraft thanks to the vigilance of our TSA officers,” Koshetz added.

Many of the passengers across the country who bring firearms to a federal security checkpoint are arrested or issued notices to appear in court. Regardless of whether the individual is arrested or cited by law enforcement, with whom we immediately partner, passengers face a civil penalty imposed by the TSA that can reach nearly $15,000. If the traveler is in the TSA PreCheck program, those privileges will be lost for a period of time, possibly permanently.