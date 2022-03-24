Smiths Detection Announces TSA Contract and ACSTL Approval

Smiths Detection will supply 47 CTX 9800 DSi explosive detection systems to the Transport Security Administration (TSA). The equipment is being deployed across the U.S. following the company’s recent successful competitive bid for the provision of 24 systems, and as part of the 2018 awarded indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for hold baggage screening equipment at U.S. airports.

The CTX 9800 DSi provides explosives detection using a proprietary single X-ray source, dual energy design that provides high-resolution 3D images along with 2D and 3D organic/inorganic material discrimination for hold baggage.

The CTX 9800 is certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) as meeting European Union Standard 3.0 and 3.1 requirements.

Additionally, Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 10080 XCT advanced X-ray computed tomography system for hold baggage and air cargo explosives detection has been approved on TSA’s Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL).

The ACSTL serves as TSA’s official guide for regulated parties to use when procuring screening devices. Devices that have been approved, like Smiths Detection’s next generation high-speed EDS, have successfully undergone formalized TSA-sponsored test processes and meet the highest standards for security in the aviation sector. The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is the latest addition to the list.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is equipped with a dual-view dual-energy X-ray line scanner with full 3D volumetric computed tomography imaging and reconstruction. The technology has a belt speed of 0.5m/sec (98.5ft/min) and a large 107 x 81 cm (42.1 x 31.9in) rectangular tunnel designed to be integrated into fully automated and networked baggage and material handling systems, allowing handlers the capability to screen 2,500 parcels/hour.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is also qualified under the U.S. SAFETY Act, which sets limited liability for claims related to terrorism. It is TSA certified for high-speed checked baggage screening and EU/ ECAC EDS Standard 3.0 and 3.1 approved.