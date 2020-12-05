St. Louis Metro Transit Advances Rail Security Improvements

Efforts to improve safety and security on the Metro Transit-St. Louis rail system have made significant progress, according to a third-quarter assessment by WSP in partnership with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGCOG).

EWGCOG completes quarterly independent assessments to track the implementation of a recommended security strategy for the agency. The recommendations address police and security staffing, procedures and training; fare enforcement; crime prevention; and technology.

Read the full story at Progressive Railroading

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)