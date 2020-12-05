(Metro Transit-St. Louis)

St. Louis Metro Transit Advances Rail Security Improvements

Efforts to improve safety and security on the Metro Transit-St. Louis rail system have made significant progress, according to a third-quarter assessment by WSP in partnership with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGCOG).

EWGCOG completes quarterly independent assessments to track the implementation of a recommended security strategy for the agency. The recommendations address police and security staffing, procedures and training; fare enforcement; crime prevention; and technology.

Read the full story at Progressive Railroading

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X