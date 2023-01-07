Steven Parker Sworn in as TSA Chief Innovation Officer

Steven Parker J.D. has received the oath of office to serve as Chief Innovation Officer for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

He and his team are charged with enhancing TSA’s innovation culture and capacity by connecting, enabling and incorporating innovative process and technology ideas from passengers, employees and transportation industry partners, throughout TSA and the greater transportation security ecosystem.

“I look forward to working on behalf of TSA Administrator David Pekoske and the agency’s 60,000 employees to create a culture of innovation, improving efficiencies throughout the agency and customer experience,” Parker said in a LinkedIn post. “I am pleased that I will be able to serve in this role from Atlanta.”

Most recently Parker served as General Counsel at StoryBrand, Inc. prior to that he served as Deputy State Director for U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff. Previously, Steven was the Political Director for the Jon Ossoff for U.S. Senate campaign. He was formerly a Senior City Attorney, handling Commercial Real Estate and Municipal Law for the City of Atlanta, Director of Logistics for the Jon Ossoff for Congress campaign, and prior to that, Vice President and Senior Counsel with Fidelity National Title Group.

He also has an extensive career in government and community affairs, a strong legal background, and was an adjunct faculty member at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, where he taught an undergraduate course in trial advocacy in conjunction with coaching the Samford University Mock Trial Team, and taught torts and real estate law in the Paralegal Studies Certification Program.

Steven earned his B.A. degree from California State University Northridge and his J.D. degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law. He is a member in good standing of both the Georgia Bar and Alabama Bar.