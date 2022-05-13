63.4 F
Subway Police Officers Stop Armed Fare Evader

By Kylie Bielby
(NYPD)

On May 9, two New York Police Department Transit Bureau officers at a Brooklyn station prevented a gun from getting onto the subways.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chief Safety and Security Officer Patrick Warren said the officers stopped a fare evader. The individual turned out to have an outstanding arrest warrant and a search was conducted. “A loaded gun was recovered from the man’s pocket — a gun that otherwise would have been brought into the transit system,” Warren said. “As we have said repeatedly, when bad actors know they can be stopped at the entry gate, they are less likely to take a chance on coming into transit to commit crimes against other New Yorkers.”

New York City Police Commissioner, Keechant Sewell also praised the officers’ quick action, saying good police work like this will make the transit system safer.

The catch comes less than a month after 10 Brooklyn subway riders were shot on April 12. The suspect, Frank James, has been charged with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Read the announcement at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

