Surface Transportation Board Chair Martin J. Oberman to Step Down

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Surface Transportation Board Chairman Martin J. Oberman announced last week that he would not seek a second term with the federal regulator.

Oberman made the announcement at the RailTrends conference in New York last Thursday. Shortly after, STB spokesperson Michael Booth said that Oberman would continue to serve for a few months into 2024, despite his five-year term expiring on December 31, as is customary during board transitions.

While Oberman only served on the STB for five years, he led the regulator during a critical time in the rail industry marked by service issues and what will likely go down as the last Class I merger.

Read the rest of the story at Railfan & Railroad Magazine, here.

