Telos Corporation continues to expand its nationwide TSA PreCheck® enrollment network with the opening of 41 new TSA PreCheck enrollment locations in May and an additional 41 locations in June (as of June 23, 2025), bringing greater access to TSA PreCheck enrollment to travelers across the United States.

Telos now has 350 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open in 38 states across the U.S. The launch of these new enrollment centers represents the ongoing expansion of Telos’ national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, Telos will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“Telos is pleased to have opened 350 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 38 states, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Every minute matters during your travel day, and TSA PreCheck will help to streamline your travel experience.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.