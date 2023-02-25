Temporary TSA PreCheck and TWIC Application Center Coming to Richmond

Residents of Richmond and the surrounding area will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) popular TSA PreCheck® program or the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) program at the Richmond AAA Glenside branch office from March 6 to 10, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in a specially marked RV/truck parked at the AAA office located at 7009 W. Broad Street, Richmond 23294.

TSA PreCheck is a valuable travel option that expedites a traveler’s s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.

Travelers need only to make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in from Monday, March 6, through Thursday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. and on Friday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. The mobile vehicle is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, check the TSA website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should make an appointment online and pre-enroll online. It typically only takes 10 minutes to pre-enroll. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location “Richmond, VA” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for “Truck Pop-Up: AAA Glenside.” Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, but individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $78 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about 10 days that is valid for five years. Many individuals are approved several days after completing the in-person appointment, so applicants are encouraged to check their status online.

The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN can be added when booking reservations online on a participating airline website, via a call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

